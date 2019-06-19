|
|
Myron Farrar
January 28, 1959 - May 30, 2019
Raleigh, NC
Myron Farrar died on May 30, 2019 at age 60. Myron will always be remembered for his love and devotion to family and friends, his "big heart", his wonderful smile and sense of humor. He is survived by his daughter, Nijah Farrar; his sons, Pierre Farrar and Joshua Farrar; his mother, Nell Paige Farrar; his sister, Robin Farrar-Snidow; his brothers, Rick Farrar and Michael Farrar; and his four grandchildren, Kimora, Amon, Jalen, and Judah.
A memorial service will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home in Pittsboro, North Carolina at 1:00 pm on June 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center.
Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019