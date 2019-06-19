Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home
Pittsboro, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Farrar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron Farrar


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myron Farrar Obituary
Myron Farrar

January 28, 1959 - May 30, 2019

Raleigh, NC

Myron Farrar died on May 30, 2019 at age 60. Myron will always be remembered for his love and devotion to family and friends, his "big heart", his wonderful smile and sense of humor. He is survived by his daughter, Nijah Farrar; his sons, Pierre Farrar and Joshua Farrar; his mother, Nell Paige Farrar; his sister, Robin Farrar-Snidow; his brothers, Rick Farrar and Michael Farrar; and his four grandchildren, Kimora, Amon, Jalen, and Judah.

A memorial service will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home in Pittsboro, North Carolina at 1:00 pm on June 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center.
Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.