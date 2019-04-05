Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
Myron "Tommy" Woolard

Myron "Tommy" Woolard Obituary
Myron "Tommy" Woolard

Richmond, VA

Myron "Tommy" Woolard, 86, of Richmond, died April 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Elmo Woolard Sr.; mother, Corinne Braddy Woolard; brother, Linwood Earl Woolard; and two grandsons, Trevor and Shane Killough. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Lou Woolard; three daughters, Felicia Metter (Quentin), Karen Rugarber (Tom) and Myra Killough (Michael); six grandchildren, Lauren, Alexandra, Cassandra, Chloe, Rylie and Nate; brother, Leslie Elmo Woolard Jr.; and nephew and niece, Skeet and Andi. Tommy proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard for 23 years and he worked at Philip Morris for 20 years. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and friend. He had a love of photography, golf, fishing and his family. He also enjoyed dancing and singing hymns and country songs. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd, where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , , in honor of Tommy Woolard.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2019
