Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Myrtle Holloway


1942 - 2019
Myrtle Holloway Obituary
Myrtle M. Holloway

January 31, 1942- October 31, 2019

Raleigh

Myrtle M. Holloway, 77, of Raleigh, NC, passed away peacefully October 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Franklin County, NC on January 31, 1942 to the late Edgar Manning and Lois Collie Manning. Myrtle loved to spend time with her family, travel, garden, and vacation at the beach. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, John Holloway; son Brian Holloway (Debra); daughter Ginger Tomberlin (Jason); daughter Amanda Sorensen (Kyle); granddaughters Mary and Alice Tomberlin and Ella, Sarah, and Amelia Sorensen; sisters Evelyn Manning (Shelton), Nell Bennett, Betsy Coppedge (Kenneth), and Judy Winstead (Troy); in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by infant grandson Ethan Sorensen and sister Joan Manning. A visitation will be held Monday, November 4 from 10 a.m. until noon at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603, with a funeral service in the Montlawn chapel at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 2, 2019
