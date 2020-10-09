1/1
Myrtle Pilkington
1922 - 2020
Myrtle Hudson Pilkington

November 26, 1922 - October 7, 2020

Selma

Myrtle Hudson Pilkington, age 97, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born November 26, 1922 in Johnston County she was a daughter of the late J.C. and Clyda Dunn Hudson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Pilkington; grandson, Steve Pilkington; sisters, Gertrude Howell and Vergie DeLoach; and brother, Lee Edward Hudson. Myrtle was a member of Selma Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church and a proud volunteer at Johnston UNC Health in Smithfield for almost 28 years.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with Mr. Luby Tyner, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens. The public may pay their repects to Ms. Pilkington on Friday October 8, 2020 from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Surviving are her sons, Bobby Pilkington and wife Georgia of Smithfield, Tom Pilkington and wife Gay of Raeford, and Charles Pilkington and wife Denise of Clayton; daughter, Jane Batten of Wendell; brother, Leon Hudson of Smithfield; sister, Hilda Palmer of Waynesville; grandchildren, Greg Pilkington, Jonathan Pilkington, Aaron Pilkington, Byron Pilkington, Jordana Burchett, and Donna Woodard Batten; nine great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Parrish Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parrish Funeral Home
OCT
10
Burial
Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Parrish Funeral Home
1351 S. Pollock Street
Selma, NC 27576
919-965-3031
