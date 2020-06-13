Myrtle Estelle West Wickham



December 13, 1931 ~ June 2, 2020



Tarboro, NC



Myrtle Estelle West Wickham, 88, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.



Funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 6, at The Rock Church in Tarboro. The family received friends at the church on Saturday at 1:00 PM until service time. Burial concluded in Greenwood Cemetery.



Myrtle was born 12-13-1931 and lived in Tarboro, N.C. all her life. She was predeceased by her husband, Leslie Oliver Wickham, her parents, Chester Augustus West and Lena Ward West, her brother Thomas Claire West, and sister, Marie West Peaden.



She is survived by her children, Leslie Oliver Wickham Jr. (Beth), Marsha Wickham Rafter (Mark), and John Chester (Jay) Wickham (Charlene); seven grandchildren: Jordan Rebecca Wickham Brown (Jason), Megan Elizabeth Wickham Zangenehzadeh (Cameron), Melissa Charlene Wickham, Blake Thomas Rafter, Colin McLaine Rafter (Sydney), Leslie Oliver Wickham III, and Patrick McIver Wickham; three great-grandchildren: Oliver Wickham Brown, Emma Meyer Brown, and Rumi Rose Zangenehzadeh.



Upon graduating from Tarboro High School in 1949, she worked as a bookkeeper for B & M Chevrolet for approximately two years, and then as an Executive secretary for the N.C. Dept. of Probation and Parole for 32 years, after which she retired to take care of her mother. She was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church from approximately 1950-1972. She was then a faithful member of The Rock Church of Tarboro until her death. Myrtle flew to Haiti for years helping her missionary friends, Pritchard & Dana Adams, in their school, church and home in Cap-Haitien. She loved the Lord her God with all her heart, soul, mind, and strength.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rock Church of Tarboro, P.O. Box 488, Tarboro, N.C. 27886.



Funeral Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Tarboro, N.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store