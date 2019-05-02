|
|
Nadine Elizabeth Lindsay
Raleigh
Nadine Elizabeth Lindsay, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Wake: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Compassionate Tabernacle of Faith, 2310 Compassionate Drive, Raleigh, NC.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Compassionate Tabernacle of Faith, 2310 Compassionate Drive, Raleigh, NC.
Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Husband, Ronald Lindsay of the home; Daughters, Nerissa Gilchrist (Jeffrey) of Knightdale, NC and Leeshon Humphrey (Rev. Michael Humphrey) of Clayton, NC; Son, Bertell Lindsay (Yuko) of Tokyo, Japan; Sisters, Johnie Lee Gill and Laurel Walker (Ricky), all of Raleigh, NC; Brothers, Rodney Harrell (Kimberly) of Kingston, NY, Scott Harrell (Melloni) of Annapolis, MD and Eric Harrell (Delia) of Kingston, NY.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019