Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Wake
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Compassionate Tabernacle of Faith
2310 Compassionate Drive
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Compassionate Tabernacle of Faith
2310 Compassionate Drive
Raleigh, NC
Nadine Elizabeth Lindsay Obituary
Nadine Elizabeth Lindsay

Raleigh

Nadine Elizabeth Lindsay, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Wake: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Compassionate Tabernacle of Faith, 2310 Compassionate Drive, Raleigh, NC.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Compassionate Tabernacle of Faith, 2310 Compassionate Drive, Raleigh, NC.

Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Husband, Ronald Lindsay of the home; Daughters, Nerissa Gilchrist (Jeffrey) of Knightdale, NC and Leeshon Humphrey (Rev. Michael Humphrey) of Clayton, NC; Son, Bertell Lindsay (Yuko) of Tokyo, Japan; Sisters, Johnie Lee Gill and Laurel Walker (Ricky), all of Raleigh, NC; Brothers, Rodney Harrell (Kimberly) of Kingston, NY, Scott Harrell (Melloni) of Annapolis, MD and Eric Harrell (Delia) of Kingston, NY.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019
