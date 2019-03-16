Nadine Harvell Dennis



Greenville



Mrs. Nadine Harvell Dennis, 89 passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.



A memorial service will be held Monday at 2 PM at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Ennichement will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mrs. Dennis was born in Wake County and spent her youth in Willow Springs. She graduated from Fuquay Springs High School in 1947. She worked for Duke University for 10 years as a secretary and then spent 14 years at Durham Tech as a word processor, retiring in 1991.



In 1999, she and her husband moved to Greenville to be closer to their grandchildren and they joined Hollywood Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Dennis enjoyed being active in the Women of the Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband 54 years, Melvin O'Neal Dennis, 3 sisters and 9 brothers.



She is survived by her daughters, Myra Glyn Dennis and Geoffrey Wood of Arnold, Maryland, Tina Dennis Carroll and husband, Alben, of Colorado, and Anita Dennis Lommatzsch and husband, Clint, of Greenville; grandchildren, J. C. Lommatzsch and fiancé, Emily Buddo, Courtney Lynn Lommatzsch and husband, Craig Schmidt, and Dennis Neal Lommatzsch; and numerous nieces, and nephews.



The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Sunday from 4 to 6 PM.



Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary