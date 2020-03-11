|
|
Nadine M. Whitmore
Cary
Nadine Marie Whitmore, 99, died peacefully March 4, 2020 at Transitions Life Care of Raleigh, NC.
She was born in Ritchie County, West Virginia the daughter of Reason and Mary Hatfield Carpenter.
She was a former member and ordained Deacon of Wicomico Presbyterian Church in Salisbury, MD and an Elder in the Clinton Presbyterian Church, Clinton MD.
She received her early education in Ritchie County Schools, graduating from Harrisville High School in 1938. She earned a nursing degree from Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing and a degree in Journalism from George Washington University.
From 1947 to 1952 she served in the United States Air Force Nurse Corp. During that time she attended Nurses Flight School in Gunter, Alabama and received her wings in 1951.
Nadine was a member of the Samuel Chase Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution and the John Waller Chapter of the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century and was an avid bridge player.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years William H. Whitmore, Jr. M.D., two brothers, Ceslie Carpenter of Parkersburg, WV and Charles Carpenter of Ellenboro, WV, and a sister Edna Reeves of Harrisville, WV. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Kleger of Salisbury, MD and Tamara Hompesch (Randy) of Garner, NC, four grandchildren, Joseph Smith, Heather Smith, Melissa Kleger and Matthew Kleger, one great grandson Byron Watson, a sister-in-law Vonda Carpenter of Ellenboro, WV and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020