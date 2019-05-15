|
Nancy Ann Fair
January 11, 1943 - May 12, 2019
Raleigh
Nancy Ann Fair, age 76, died peacefully at the Transitions LifeCare Hospice in Raleigh on May 12, 2019. Originally a native of Lowland, NC, she was a longtime resident of Wake County. Nancy was an excellent seamstress, gardener and poet, who loved her family, her pets, music and the quiet beauty of nature.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Fair, as well as by a brother and sister. Surviving her are her two daughters, Pamela Ann Parrish and Karen Parrish Jarmon, 4 sisters and 1 brother, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Montlawn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 - 7:00 prior to the service. Arrangements are by Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, N.C.
