Nancy Berryman Moore
Fuquay-Varina
Nancy Berryman Moore, 79, of Fuquay Varina, formerly of Raleigh, passed away on August 29, 2020. Nancy was born on March 6, 1941 to Henry and Helen Berryman in Bryan, Texas. She graduated from Junius H. Rose High School in Greenville, NC and attended East Carolina University. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Carolina Securities and a realtor for Coldwell Banker.
Nancy had a servant's heart and spent most of her life volunteering. She loved traveling with her husband, spoiling her family's cats and dogs, watching NC State ball games and she never met a stranger.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Harry Moore of Fuquay Varina, formerly of Raleigh; daughter Laura Cromley of Raleigh; and son Skip Cromley of Denver, Colorado.
A small service for the family was held on September 4, at Edenton Street United Methodist Church.
