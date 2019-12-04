Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ballentine Farms Venue
6921 Sunset Lake Road
Fuquay Varina, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Ballentine Farms Venue
6921 Sunset Lake Road
Fuquay Varina, NC
View Map
Nancy Caroline Ballentine Elliott

Nancy Caroline Ballentine Elliott Obituary
Nancy Caroline Ballentine Elliott

Fuquay-Varina

Nancy Caroline Ballentine Elliott, age 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. A Social hour with family and friends will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by "The Celebration" of her life at 2:00 p.m. at her beloved Ballentine Farms Venue, 6921 Sunset Lake Road, Fuquay Varina, NC.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 4, 2019
