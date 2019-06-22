Nancy Blanchard Champion



November 1, 1933 - June 18, 2019



Raleigh



Mrs. Nancy Blanchard Champion, 85, died peacefully surrounded by her family. Born in Hobbsville, NC, she was the daughter of Elisha Alphonso and Lula Riddick Blanchard. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers, her husband Larry Stephen Champion of 54 years, and a daughter, Mary Katherine Champion of Raleigh. She is survived by a daughter, Becky Champion Wood and her husband Eddie of Raleigh; a son, Larry Stephen Champion, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Raleigh; and four grandchildren, Cameron Wood, Andrew Wood, Sara Champion, and Sydney Champion.



Nancy was educated in the Charlotte city schools and received her BA in primary education from Woman's College (now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro) in 1955. She taught primary grades in the public schools of Charlotte, NC, the Panama Canal Zone, Chapel Hill, NC, and Raleigh, NC. She was active for many years in the Friends of the College, the NCSU Women's Club, and the University Club. She was also a member of the North Carolina Museum of Art and was a patron of the Theater in the Park, Carolina Playmakers, and the NCSU Center for the Arts. Nancy served as a deacon at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, where she was a charter member. Her faith in God was demonstrated by her commitment to her church, family, friends and neigbors who were blessed by her loving kindness and generosity. Time spent with her family and friends were her happiest moments.



Nancy lived in the Sendero neighborhood for 35 years and was grateful for her friendships there. For the last three years, she made Springmoor Retirement Community her home. While there, she coordinated volunteers to hold monthly birthday celebrations for residents in the health center. She cherished the many friends she made and was a bright, sweet light to staff and residents alike. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the wonderful staff at St. Giles, Springmoor, and Rex Hospital.



Following cremation, her ashes will be interred in the St. Giles Presbyterian Church columbarium. A service in celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at 2:00pm at St. Giles Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, with visitation to follow in the fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27612, or to a . Condolences may be shared at www.cremationsocietync.com Published in The News & Observer on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary