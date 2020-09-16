Nancy Elizabeth Coleman Dickens
September 14, 1928 - September 14, 2020
Scotland Neck
Nancy Elizabeth Coleman Dickens of Scotland Neck, NC died Monday, September 14, 2020 on her 92nd birthday. Born on September 14, 1928 in Halifax County she was the daughter of the late Susie Gardner & Irving Alexander Coleman.
Nancy graduated the eleventh grade (the highest grade at the time) from Scotland Neck High School as salutatorian in 1945. She attended Louisburg College earning a degree in Secretarial Sciences in 1947.
During high school she worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, Coleman Lumber Mill. After working for local attorney Irwin Clark and Halifax Hosiery Mill, she went to work as a legal secretary for lifelong friend Rudolph Bryant. After Mr. Bryant's death she became legal assistant for Claude Kitchin Josey who was a member of the House of Representative during the 1970's. It was her experience with Mr. Josey while in the Legislature that enabled her to work in the Senate's Principal Clerks Office in Raleigh in 1992 and 1993.
Nancy began her second career in 1994 earning her real-estate license and working for Rochelle Realty out of Roanoke Rapids. She went on to earn her broker license and operated her own real-estate office in Scotland Neck until 2016 when she was 88.
An active member of the community her accomplishments and recognitions are too numerous to mention. She worshipped faithfully all her life at the First Baptist Church; was on the board of directors for the Scotland Neck Memorial Library and served on the board of Sylvan Heights Bird Park.
Nancy was married to her high school sweetheart, William Lorraine Dickens, for 42 years who preceded her in death on January 14, 1989. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her five siblings and their spouses; Irving & Adele Coleman Jr, Thomas & Dorothy Coleman, George Lee & Lillian Coleman, Rose & Wilbur Weeks and Bert & Sam Edwards.
She is survived by her two children and their families: Jeff & Robin Dickens of Washington NC, Jill & Frank Newsome of Portsmouth New Hampshire; Grandchildren and their husbands: Sarah (Dickens) & Jason Swain of Raleigh, Mallory (Dickens) & Kyle Compton of New Bern, Brook (Newsome) & Edgar Markevicius of Durham, Page Newsome of Raleigh & Amie Newsome of Graham NC; Great Grandchildren: Truett & Ellyson Swain, Coleman & Elizabeth Hayes Compton, Lilly & Lukas Raine Markevicius. Nanee, as she was called by her family, took great joy in her grandchildren and great grandchildren, loving to visit them through FaceTime. She is also survived many nieces & nephews who will deeply miss her.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of her favorite organizations: First Baptist Church, 1015 Church St, Scotland Neck NC 27874; Scotland Neck Memorial Library, 1600 Main St, Scotland Neck NC 27874; Sylvan Heights Bird Park, 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way, Scotland Neck NC 27874; or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search
then type Nancy Dickens.
Due to COVID19 restriction there will be no visitation and the memorial service will be private.
Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Dickens family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting letchworthsykesfs.com
.