Nancy Dolin Pate



October 21, 1952 - March 14, 2019



Raleigh



Nancy Dolin Pate, 66, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 14, 2019, after a lengthy battle with glioblastoma. She was born October 21, 1952, in Charleston, WV, to Margaret Ann Fulton Dolin and the late Dr. George L. Dolin. Preceded in death by her father and brother-in-law Richard Hendren. She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Fletcher (Buddy) Pate; sons, Michael Pate (Beth) and David Pate (Cindy); grandchildren, Emery Pate and William Pate; her mother, Margie; twin sister, Libby Godwin (Jerry); sister, Georgann Hendren; brothers, David Dolin (Sue) and Robert Dolin (Julie); sister-in-law, Sandra Pierce (Stuart); along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Nancy was raised in St. Albans, WV, where she graduated from St. Albans High School before attending UNC-Greensboro and graduating cum laude with a BA in Mathematics. She worked at Deans Wrecker Service, Inc., St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Northern Telecom Inc., and NC State University.



Nancy was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed snow skiing, walking, exercising, being a soccer team manager for her sons, and baking for family and friends. Nancy was a thoughtful, kind, generous, and fun-loving person who had the gift and desire of forging lifelong friendships. Her infectious smile, sense of humor, engaging personality, and genuine love and compassion was evident to family, friends, and co-workers. Prior to Nancy's diagnosis in October 2017, she was looking forward to retirement and spending quality time with her grandchildren.



Nancy had unwavering faith in God, and her belief in His grace was tenable. Growing up, she was a member of St. Albans Baptist Church; as an adult, she was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, and later a founding member of Grace Community Church. Even during her declining health and inability to speak, her faith never faltered. She was a resilient and determined individual who never approached life with apprehension.



The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to Heartland Hospice, Dr. Dale Patrick, Caregivers Nena and Belinda and her many special and loving friends.



A memorial service is planned for April 13, 2019, 2:00 PM, at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615 with a visitation/reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, heartlandhospicefund.org or to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 650, Raleigh, NC 27609