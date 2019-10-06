|
Nancy Ellen Sorenson
July 17, 1943 - September 25, 2019
Pittsboro
Pittsboro - Mrs. Nancy Ellen O'Neal Sorenson, 76, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Sorenson was born in Newark, N.J. on July 17, 1943 to the late William James and Gertrude Pfrommer O'Neal. She grew up in Union, N.J., and received her Masters degree in teaching from Cornell Univesity. While at Cornell, she met her future husband, the late James Roger Sorenson. They were married for 48 years until his death in 2017. Nancy was a lifelong foreign language educator, teaching French and Spanish at various levels ranging from elementary school to college, until she retired in 2002.
Nancy is survived by her son, Peter, of the home; her cousin, Evelyn Sabo, of New Jersey; her two sisters-in-law, Myrna Myhowich and Beverly Sorenson of Yakima, WA; and her very dear friend, Donnis Perry.
No services are planned at this time.
The Sorenson family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 6, 2019