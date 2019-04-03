Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Nancy Franks Coats Obituary
Nancy Franks Coats

October 23, 1939 - March 31, 2019

Garner

Nancy Franks Coats, 79, daughter of the late Grover and Bertie Mae Penny Franks passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Erwin) Braswell and grandchildren, Matthew (Tina), Sabrina (Mohamed), and Holly (Matthew); and son, Bryant (Dianne) and grandsons, Jacob and Logan. Brother, Jimmie Franks (Dorothy) and sister, Lucille Godwin, also survive. Six great-grandchildren, two step-granddaughters, seven step great-grandchildren, and a step great-great-granddaughter survive.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Sie Coats, Jr., brothers, Hubert, Neil and Clarence; sister, Lucy.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with entombment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2nd from 7:00 until 9:00 at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the Coats family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com - Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2019
