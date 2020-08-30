1/
Nancy Hadsell
1930 - 2020
Nancy Louise Hadsell

May 16, 1930 - August 21, 2020

Easton, Maryland

Nancy Louise Hadsell, after a high energy filled life, died peacefully Friday August 21, 2020, at The Pines nursing home in Easton, MD.

Born May 16th, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Anona "Jerry" Brammer. She grew up in Wheeling WV and married Donald Hadsell, also of Wheeling, in 1950. During their 56 years of marriage, they also resided in OH, IL and NC.

Nancy was a full-time homemaker and was also a professional Nanny for a number of years. She was an accomplished artist, a lover of nature and an avid traveller. She and her husband enjoyed many years of sailing the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean aboard their boat, the September.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her son, Thomas Hadsell and grandson Mathew Hadsell

She is survived by her sons, Kirk Hadsell of Cambridge, MD and Michael Hadsell, Raleigh, NC, two grandchildren, Grant Hadsell, Annapolis, MD & Cary Cheffy, Chatham, IL, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church she loved, Unity By The Bay, 4 Pointless Forest Trail, Arnold, Maryland 21409.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 26, 2020
Kirk,.... & all additional family , We extend our condolences.

Wow- what a fascinating woman your Mother was! Love her stories of spirit & adventure thru the years. Bet she is on to the next one with grace & a smile.

You trained me when i began electrical work at Irl Reed's. Good memories.
Mike & Darla Tolliver
