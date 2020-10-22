Nancy Horton

Nancy Carolyn Byrd Horton



August 28, 1939 - October 20, 2020



Durham



Nancy C. Byrd Horton, age 81 of Durham, passed away on Tuesday (10/20/2020) at Duke Regional Hospital. She was born in Chatham County



on August 28,1939 daughter of Paul Preston Byrd and Minnie Thelma



Johnson Byrd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Two brothers, Richard Byrd and Preston Byrd. Two sisters, Dottie Wayne Farrell and Odell



Currie. Nancy loved doing for others.When she worked at Belk's at the then South Square Mall each Christmas she would get an angel from the angel tree. She also participated in Preparing Operation Christmas Child boxes. She always said we were fortunate and wantedto do something special for those children less fortunate. Upon her retirement from Belk's she volunteered at Duke Regional Hospital. She also helped with Wednesday night meals at church



and was one of the church coordinators to assist with preparation for Interfaith



Hospitality. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 PM Saturday (10/24/2020) at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Mt. Pisgah Church Road, Apex



, NC. With the Rev. Tim Williford and Rev. Randy Umberger, Officiating.



She is survived by her husband of over sixty years Percy W. Horton, of the home. Three daughters, Cindy A. Horton of the home. Wanda G. Horton and Pamela "Pam" H. Powell, both of Durham, Five grandchildren; Brock Horton



(Erin) of Sanford, Chelsy W. Mitchell (Cam) of Belmont, Janielle Woods (Danny) ,Carlton Woods and Coley Woods all of Durham. Three Great-Grandchildren; Annabelle Mitchell, Aiden Mitchell and Arlo Bianco. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers are accepted or you may make a donation In her honor to New Life Church,10260 Chapel Hill, Road,Morrisville, NC 27560 that will be used toward Operation Christmas Child boxes. Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Moncure.



