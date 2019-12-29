|
|
Anne Broeksmit Howe
April 25, 1924 - November 27, 2019
Chapel Hill
Anne (Nancy) Broeksmit Howe came to the end of a long and joyous life with family at her side at the age of 95 on November 27th, 2019 at Carol Woods Retirement Community, Chapel Hill, NC. Nancy was born on April 25th, 1924 in Chicago, IL to Mary Stillman Broeksmit and John Shaw Broeksmit. Nancy and her husband David Leavitt Howe (married 1946) moved from Chicago to Charlotte Country Day School in 1955, and to a log house where they raised nine children in a home that is remembered by countless travelers, artists, friends and family for Nancy and Dave's free-thinking, welcoming, generous, and supportive spirit. Nancy's life-long loves include music, dance, theater, gardening, travel, and thoughtful human culture in the natural environment. Nancy will be remembered fondly by many in the Charlotte arts and folk-dance community and residents and staff of the Carol Woods Retirement Community.
Nancy was predeceased by sons David and Fisher, husband David, daughter-in-law Dorothy Williams, and siblings Laura Thurston and John Broeksmit. She is survived by her sister Mary Weeks, her children John (Karen) of Skillman, NJ, Ben (Tricia) of St Petersburg, FL, Tom (Mary Head) of Putney, VT, Steve (Meg Ryan) of Northampton, MA, Sarah (Randy Best) of Durham, NC, Maria (David Lyons) of Annville, PA, Clarissa (Steinar Simonsen) of Wilmington, NC, and Jenn Browning of Pittsboro, NC, 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Friends are welcome to celebrate Nancy's life on Saturday, March 7 at Pleasant Green Community Center in Durham, NC. Memorial contributions may be made by practicing thoughtful reduction of waste and energy consumption, and supporting arts and environmental organizations near you.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019