|
|
Nancy I. McDougal
Raleigh
On Tuesday, November 26th, Nancy Izlar McDougal joyfully joined her savior in heaven.
A celebration of her life will be held in Pickard Hall at White Memorial Presbyterian Church (1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, North Carolina) on Thursday, December 5 at 3:00 PM (casual attire).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial contribution to a .
The home will be open this week for friends to visit with the family.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019