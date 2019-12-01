Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Pickard Hall at White Memorial Presbyterian Church
1704 Oberlin Road
Raleigh, NC
Nancy I. McDougal

Nancy I. McDougal Obituary
Nancy I. McDougal

Raleigh

On Tuesday, November 26th, Nancy Izlar McDougal joyfully joined her savior in heaven.

A celebration of her life will be held in Pickard Hall at White Memorial Presbyterian Church (1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, North Carolina) on Thursday, December 5 at 3:00 PM (casual attire).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial contribution to a .

The home will be open this week for friends to visit with the family.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019
