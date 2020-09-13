Nancy Jane Hanley
September 4, 1937 - September 8, 2020
Raleigh
Nancy was born on September 4, 1937 in Glendale, California. The daughter of Roy and Helen Banker, Nancy spent most of her childhood in Oakland, California and Teaneck, New Jersey. Throughout her childhood and young adulthood, Nancy enjoyed travelling throughout most of the United States and Europe. She had fond memories of camping in multiple national parks, including Yellowstone, spending time with her extended family in Wisconsin, horse-back riding, and reading stories about the "Old West."
After graduating from Teaneck High School, Nancy attended Southern Seminary Academy in Virginia, and ultimately enjoyed a successful career as an executive secretary before marrying, and starting her family with, Edward B. Hanley, whom she met while working at International Telephone and Telegraph (ITT). The couple raised their family in Fishkill, New York before retiring in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Predeceased by her husband, Nancy enjoyed caring for horses, including her beloved, "The Canadian," as well as cats and dogs. She also enjoyed gardening, refinishing furniture, antiquing, and spending time with her three daughters (Nancy Ann Hanley, Mary Elizabeth Hanley (Cowart), and Susan Kathleen Hanley) and her two grandsons (Jonathan Edward Cowart and Daniel Hernandez-Hanley)—all of whom reside in North Carolina.
Nancy was a cherished wife, mother, animal lover—and life-long friend to many. Family Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the charity of your choice
.
