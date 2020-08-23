Nancy Connolly



Chapel Hill



Nancy Jane Kenney Connolly died August 18, 2020 at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Born into the Great Depression in 1929, Nancy grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Swarthmore College, she was a Fulbright Scholar to India and earned a Ph.D. from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 1956. That year in India was the defining experience of her life, as she fell in love with the culture and with the father of her children. Later, she taught at Michigan State University, edited college textbooks at Scott Foresman, was one of the first women stock brokers for Merrill Lynch, then worked as a non-profit executive before returning to academia as a research associate in the Medical School at the University of North Carolina. She lived abroad in Switzerland as well as India. She enjoyed tennis and skiing, had a passion for opera and Romantic composers, and loved discussing books and ideas. After retirement, she discovered her muse for poetry, with prize-winning poems published in many literary magazines and in her books, The Color of Dust, 33 Shades of Green, I Take This World, Second Wind, and In These Latitudes. She also played enough duplicate bridge to become a life master, then became an avid board gamer. Over the years, she plunged into a variety of volunteer organizations, among them Scouts, Junior Great Books, hospice, programs for inner-city tutoring and fair housing, CASA (court-appointed special advocacy for children), the Democratic Party, and the Winnetka Congregational Church, of which she was a life-long member. She took special pleasure in her activities as a founding board member of the Women's Exchange in Winnetka IL and as festival director for the Austin International Poetry Festival in Austin TX. But the grace of her life was her children, each so different, reflecting the complexity of the values she lived by. A force of nature in everything she undertook, she challenged herself to the very end to keep learning and expanding her heart and mind to embrace all of humanity.



Nancy is survived by her children, Maryann Kannappan, LCSW, a clinical social worker in Chicago and North Carolina, Kenneth Kannappan, MBA, formerly CEO of Plantronics, now retired, and Sheila Kannappan, Ph.D., an astrophysicist on the faculty of the University of North Carolina, as well as grandchildren Kevin, Brian, and fond memories of Micha.



