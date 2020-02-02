|
Nancy Kearns Crouse Jeffries
March 26, 1935 - January 19, 2020
Raleigh
Nancy Kearns Crouse Jeffries, 84, of Raleigh, NC, quietly passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Transitions of Raleigh Hospice Home following an 18 month battle with multiple illnesses. Nancy is preceded in death by the love of her life, her late husband, Samuel E. Jeffries; her parents, Reece and Jessie Kearns Crouse; and her beloved older sister Carolyn Crouse Register.
Nancy (Nan, Mom, Aunty Nancy, Mrs. J, Miss Crouse) is survived by step son Samuel E. Jeffries, Jr. and daughter in law Barbara Wyatt Jeffries of Raleigh; and step daughter Suzanne Jeffries Collins of Hampstead, NC; sister in law Nell Jeffries O'Brien of Mechanicsville, VA and family; and brother in law Roy Register of Pinehurst, NC and family.
Nancy was born in Denton, NC on March 26,1935, the second daughter of Reese and Jessie Kearns Crouse and younger sister of Carolyn Crouse Register.
Nancy cut a wide swath through life making friends wherever she went and will be missed by many.
She was especially appreciative for the love and support her brother in law Roy, his children and his grandchildren showed for Carolyn and the way they adopted Nancy into their extended family.
Nancy's second family was truly her Coachmans Trail neighbors, particularly the Blains; the Marsons; and the Duprees.
Nancy's life in the last two years was made brighter by the love shown to her by her network of cousins: Anne Beck, Bennie Hearn, Joan Clodfelter, and Harry and Brenda Daniel.
Nancy received tremendous medical support and care from the Transitions LifeCare team. Sam and Barbara wish to thank Nancy's Transitions LifeCare caregivers who provided such warm and positive support to Nancy and the family in home visits and the entire Hospice Home staff, both professional and volunteer. In addition, the Abbotswood at Stonehenge residents and staff made Nancy's life a full and active one right up until her passing.
Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to: Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020