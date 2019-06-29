|
Nancy L. Johnson
May 5, 1940- June 19, 2019
Raleigh
Nancy L. Johnson, 79, of Raleigh passed away on Wednesday, June 19th in Arizona. She is survived by her son, Chester Todd; friend, Fancy-pants and grandchildren, Paul, Paris and Jon. Nancy is predeceased in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Burger and her husband, Braxton Johnson. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 5th at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the in Nancy's name.
Published in The News & Observer on June 29, 2019