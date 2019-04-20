Nancy Laughter White



Franklinton



Nancy Laughter White, 76, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Durham County, the daughter of the late Josephine House Laughter and Kenneth Lee Laughter.



Nancy was a member of Franklinton Baptist Church where she served as a deacon for several years. She also served on several committees at Franklinton Baptist Church. Nancy graduated from Franklinton High School. She also earned an associates degree of applied science. Nancy retired from the State of North Carolina with 30 years of service. She was an active member of Franklinton Rescue Squad for 20 years and continued to be an honorary member. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Nancy was a member of Franklinton Board of Commissioners for several terms.



She is survived by her husband, Robert M. White of the home; daughter, Jocelyn White (Stan) of Franklinton; granddaughter, Ashlee Woodlief (Timothy) of Franklinton; and one great-granddaughter, Caroline Adele Woodlief of Franklinton; a brother, Sid Laughter (Dianne) of Hartsville, South Carolina; a sister, JoAnn Burgess (Anthony) of Creedmoor, North Carolina; four nieces, Nikki, Scarlett, Allison, and Donna (Joey); five great-nieces and two great-nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday April 21st 2019 at 3 o'clock at Franklinton Baptist Church, 102 West Mason Street, Franklinton. A visitation will be held at 2 o'clock prior to memorial service at Franklinton Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy should be made to Franklinton Baptist Church.



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811.



