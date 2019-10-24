Home

Nancy Lewis


1934 - 2019
Nancy Lewis Obituary
Nancy Rhoda Lewis

December 25, 1934 – October 20, 2019

Cary

Nancy Rhoda Lewis (nee Larson) 84, of San Diego, CA & Chicago, IL passed away October 20, 2019. She was an only child born to the late Reuben & Ruth Larson, December 25, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. Nancy graduated from Steinmetz, HS and received her RN and Psychology degree from Northwestern University and Master's in Education from Rosary College.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lewis. Nancy is survived by her children, Victor (Cheryl) Nelson, Linda (Rip) Thompsen, Leslie Hallenberg, Steven Nelson and Scott (Vale) Nelson. Grandchildren, Brandon (Briana), Kristin (Brian), Lauren, Thomas, Niklas, Britt, Benjamin, Marie, six great grandchildren and her dog Chloe.

Funeral Services are Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA or your favorite animal charity. Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019
