Nancy Mallian
1955 - 2020
Nancy Grace (Watson) Mallian

May 13, 1955 - October 9, 2020

Cary

Nancy Grace (Watson) Mallian, 65, of Cary, NC, passed away, Friday, October 9, 2020.

Nancy was born May 13, 1955 in Chicago, IL to the late William and Norma Watson. She was a graduate of Maria Regina High School in Hartsdale, NY and attended Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. Nancy was employed with Hewlett Packard, Agilent Technologies, and most currently Customer Service Associates. She was a devoted member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, serving as both a Eucharistic Minister and Religious Education Catechist.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Melissa Mallian, and twin sons, Matthew and Mitchell Mallian; sisters, Tracey Engel (John) and Pamela Watson; nieces, Kim (Mallian) Roberts and Lauren and Paige Engel; and many other beloved family members and friends.

A caring mother and friend, Nancy was a humble, kind soul who put others before herself and treated everyone in her life as a member of her family. Few things in life brought her more pleasure than daily walks on the neighborhood routes and trails near her home. She was always joined by her beloved dogs Sammie, Shiloh, Jessie, and Quincy, and often accompanied by her children and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 725 Magdala Place, Apex, NC 27502. Please honor Nancy's wishes by wearing bright colors in celebration of her life.

The family will receive friends 6-8pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502.

Memorials may be made in Nancy's honor to the SPCA of Wake County, Saving Grace NC, and St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
