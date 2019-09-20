|
Nancy May Gardner Kerkhoff, 81, peacefully passed away on Sept. 16 at her home in Garner. She was born April 23, 1938 in Plymouth, Mass. Nancy was Tom's beloved wife and best friend. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in June.
Nancy was a loving and caring mother of three, grandmother of seven and great grandmother of eight. She also was the step grandmother of two and step great grandmother of four. She always let them know they were loved.
She graduated from Cranston (R.I.) High in 1955, attended nursing school and was married in 1957. The Raleigh area has been home for all but three-and-a-half years since 1968.
With a husband who traveled for business, Nancy centered her attention on the household and raising a family. Once, when dad's trip went long leaving a son without a partner to play catch, she emerged from the house with a glove and insisted she threw just as well as he did. She wasn't wrong.
She had a curious mind, was a voracious reader and fabulous cook and in her later years loved watching sports, especially ACC teams. And she hummed. Constantly. She lived with a song in her soul.
Visits to her Garner home were special occasions and Nancy made every visitor feel warm and welcome. At grandma's house, you were home.
The final slice of chocolate roll and pour of white wine are yours. Cheers to a life well lived.
Nancy is preceded in death by parents Earl and Phyllis and sisters Arlene and Judy. She is survived by her devoted husband Tom and her brother Earl, children Wendy, Blair and Steve, and daughters-in-law Diane and Karen.
The grandkids: Valeri, Christopher, Bridget, Kimberly, Nate, Ben and Anna.
Great grandkids: Isaac, T.J., Renae, Seth, Natalie, Rex, Fletcher and Ruby
Step grandkids: Jared and Cari-Ann
Step great grandkids: Asher, Tegan, Seneca and Anna
Family lives as far as Alaska and as close as Clayton, and in their hearts she'll live.
Services will be private.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 20, 2019