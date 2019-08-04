|
Nancy June Hedstrom Nelson
December 7, 1936 - July 27, 2019
Chapel Hill
Encircled by family and under the care of UNC Hospice, Nancy Nelson died on July 27, 2019 in her Chapel Hill home of 52 years.
Nancy was born in Chicago, IL, the first child of Newell and Eleanor Hedstrom. Early evidence of innate musicality led to enrollment in the piano program of the American Conservatory of Music during her elementary and high school years. At Northwestern University, Nancy earned bachelor's and master's degrees in music with primary focus on piano with Gui Mombaerts as guide and mentor, supplemented with organ study directed by Barrett Spach.
During the summer of 1958, Nancy exchanged marriage vows with John K. Nelson, a doctoral candidate in American history at Northwestern. A year later they moved to Chapel Hill where John began teaching American history at UNC and Nancy taught piano for the Music Department. In 1961, a research grant for John took them to London and there Nancy pursued piano study with Ilona Kabos. Returning to Chapel Hill in 1962, she found opportunities for recitals and collaborative playing with instrumentalists and chamber music enthusiasts. The Northwestern Music Department in 1977 selected Nancy as one of its piano alumni to participate in the public master classes of Paul Badura-Skoda and Charles Rosen at the Ravinia Park Festival.
Nancy always insisted that her musical talents were a "gift" meant to be nourished and shared. Throughout her Chapel Hill career, she maintained a private piano studio in her home where she taught nearly 200 children and teenagers to play the piano, to love music, and to understand it as a gift to be shared. She kept her teaching fresh by constant study, enlarging her knowledge of music history and theory as well as the physical aspects of playing technique. For several summers, she attended the Taubman Institute and engaged in on-going study of the Taubman technique with her friend and colleague, Michael Zenge.
For 15 years, Nancy served as the organist for the University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill and for ten of those years as the Director of Music and choirmaster. Nancy was instrumental in finding funding and directing the effort for a Sipe tracker organ to be installed at University Presbyterian in the early 1980s. A year leave of absence from the church provided opportunity for further organ study with Fenner Douglas at Duke University. Nancy was a regular performer of Bach Lunch Recitals at Chapel of the Cross as well as two performances of the Durufle Requiem.
Throughout her life - as big sister, aunt, teacher, mother, and grandmother - Nancy was devoted to children. Her love of young people and their love of her remains evident in the numerous messages the family has received after the news of her death. Nancy was playful, creative, open, engaging, and full of positive and joyful energy. She was a #1 cheerleader for her many nephews and nieces - but most particularly for her one grandchild, Eleanor Linafelt. Nancy was also devoted to her friendships - which were far and wide. She had an open ear, an open heart, and an infectious laugh.
For the past several years, Nancy suffered from the effects of a dreadful disease, Posterior Cortical Atrophy, a rare progressive neurodegenerative disorder. PCA robbed Nancy of many of her best qualities of life, including her ability to play her beloved piano. Despite the agonies of this disease, Nancy could still express her immense love for her family and friends.
Survivors include John, Nancy's husband for over 60 years; son, David Nelson (Lauri Lawson) of Pittsboro, NC; daughter, Becky Nelson Linafelt (Tod) of Takoma Park, MD; granddaughter, Eleanor Elizabeth Linafelt, of Takoma Park, MD; brothers Herbert Hedstrom (Louise) of Elgin, IL and Thomas Hedstrom (Jean) of Skokie, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
A funeral service and burial of ashes will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 10:00 am at the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019