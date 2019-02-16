Nancy Perritt Oppman



March 10, 1923 - February 14, 2019



Carrboro



Nancy Perritt Oppman, age 95, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1923 in Chicago Illinois. Her late parents were Warren Peasley and Nina O'Neil Peasley. Nancy was a loving Mother, Grandmother (Nana) and great Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Robert Perritt and secondly Frederick Oppman and her sister Susan Peasley and brother John Peasley. She and her first husband Robert Perritt raised two children, Susan Elizabeth Gagosian and Richard Warren Perritt. Susan Gagosian resides in Falmouth MA and Reno NV and Richard Perritt resides in Carrboro NC. Nancy is survived by her grandchildren, Travis and Alex Gagosian and Ian Machado Perritt and Marcia Machado Perritt Lewis; her great-grandchildren, Noah Gagosian and Frank Machado Lewis.



Nancy Perritt Oppman was an accomplished art educator, community artist and printmaker, and museum organizer. She enjoyed teaching at several higher educational institutions, service with museums, while holding individual art shows, and mentoring younger artists throughout her entire life. She was well grounded in her training marked by educational degrees, including a Bachelor in Art History from the University of Chicago (1945), M.A. in Museum Management from the University of Tulsa, as well as a Master of Arts specializing in Printmaking from Governor's State College in Illinois. Nancy drew joy and inspiration through her wide travels from Brazil to Cape Cod, Massachusetts and especially living in Saugatuck Michigan and attending Oxbow Lake Art School. She truly loved her life and family and friends, while also serving as a true champion of the arts in improving people's lives in general.



The Oppman family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary