Nancy Pinkerton Regan
October 31, 1941 - July 12, 2020
Raleigh
Nancy Pinkerton Regan, 78 died peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC surrounded by her family. She had been a resident there since January, 2005 suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy an incurable fatal neurological disease.
She was born October 31, 1941 in Schenectady, New York, daughter of the late David Conrad Pinkerton and Marion Briney Pinkerton of Lynchburg, Virginia.
She and her husband, David R. Regan, were married on April 18, 1964 in Syracuse, NY. She is survived by her husband, three children; Michael D. Regan and his wife, Stacey of Raleigh, NC, Catherine R. O'Leary and her husband John, of Rochester, NY and James T. Regan and his wife, Kerry, of Wake Forest, NC, and eight grandchildren; Jackson D. Regan, Julia S. Regan, Kelsey N. O'Leary, Morgan C. O'Leary, Liam P. O'Leary, Colin T. O'Leary, Kaitlyn E. Regan and Jacquelyn P. Regan.
She is also survived by her siblings; brother Thomas D. Pinkerton (wife Becky), Warrenton, VA, sister Virginia P. Lundeen, Wilmington, NC, and brother Charles C. Pinkerton, (wife Deborah), Portsmouth, NH and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Services will be private. Nancy will be interred at St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Garden.
Condolences may be sent and full obituary viewed at www.MitchellatRMP.com