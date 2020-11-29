Nancy Ruth Bullock Connors
April 22, 1941 - November 20, 2020
Cary, North Carolina - Nancy Ruth Bullock Connors, 79, passed away on November 20, 2020, at WakeMed Cary Hospital. Born April 22, 1941, in Roxboro, NC, Nancy was a 1964 graduate of the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Nancy worked in Cary, NC for many years as a dedicated and helpful pharmacist. She was an avid reader of all genres, including the Holy Scriptures. Nancy's friends, church life, bible study groups, and relationship with her Lord gave her the strength to serve others and the faith to deal with the trials of life. Though Nancy faced many health challenges in recent years, she was the toughest person we knew and gave us all the courage and hope to persevere.
Nancy loved her children and granddaughter, as well as her family by the blessing of a second marriage later in life. She was fierce and never stopped trying to take care of the people she loved.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, John Bullock and Alice Virginia "Jennie" Stephens Bullock; brother, William Cobb Bullock; and husband, James Kevin Connors.
Survivors include: sons, John Lawrence (Larry) Presson of Cary, NC and William Bennett Presson of Wilmington, NC; granddaughter, Christina Presson of Clayton, NC; daughter-in-love, Kate Connors Martin; sons-in-love, Chris Connors (Alice) and Ed Martin Jr.; grandchildren-in-love, Kyle Martin (Beth), Kayla Pollak, AJ Martin, Jonathan Connors, and Kristin Connors; sister, Sarah Virginia Bullock Fulp and husband, Dr. James F. Fulp, Jr; nephew, John Bullock; and niece, Virginia Lambeth Bullock. Nancy also leaves behind her precious dog, Buddy, as well as many neighbors and friends who loved and supported her.
A graveside memorial service at Birchwood Cemetery in Roxboro, NC will be held at a later date.
