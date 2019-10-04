|
Nancy Ruth Shultz
June 19, 1935 ~ October 2, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Nancy Ruth Shultz, age 84, departed this life to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 4, 2019