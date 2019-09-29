|
Nancy Karen Schein
September 27, 1942 - September 23, 2019
Cary
Nancy Karen Schein, 76, died on September 23, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Harold and Dorothy Schein. Born in Newark, NJ, Nancy grew up in Cranford, NJ, and graduated from Boston University. Over the years, she lived in Metuchen, Holmdel, and Ocean Township. She worked as a real estate appraiser. She enjoyed theatre, travel, jazz and blues music, reading books and the newspaper, the beach, and especially time with her family. She relocated to Cary, NC, 5 years ago. Nancy is survived by her daughter Jennifer Kogos Youngstrom and her husband Eric Youngstrom of Chapel Hill, NC; and her son David Kogos and his wife Renee Kogos of Las Vegas, NV. She adored her grandchildren Diane Youngstrom and Kay Youngstrom; Marisa Lemus, Cynthia Cervantez, Lucius Amarillas and great grandchildren Anthony Lemus and Louie Lemus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (501c3), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Letters of condolence and updates on the memorial service (which will be held at a later date) can be found at https://www.omegafsc.com/listings.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019