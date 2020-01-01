|
Nancy Bernice Seate
December 28,1954 - December 26, 2019
Goldsboro, N.C.
Nancy Bernice Seate, of Goldsboro, NC, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Nancy was born to the late Charles William and Ethel Turner Seate on December 28, 1954 in Fayetteville, NC. Nancy graduated from Enloe High School in Raleigh, NC and then from UNC-Greensboro and took graduate classes at East Carolina University. She went on to teach art to more than 30,000 elementary students in Wayne County during her career that spanned over 30 years. She also obtained her National Board Certification in art education. In addition to her art skills, Nancy was an oboist in the Tar River Community Band out of Greenville, NC and for many years was a member of the Goldsboro Writers Group. Nancy was an active member of Little People of America (LPA). Nancy was an avid pet lover. She always had a hamster or gerbils and jumped at the chance to care for her sister's dogs. Nancy is survived by her heartbroken sister, Mary Ellen Seate, of Chapel Hill, NC, her aunt, Dorothy Gibson, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, many cousins and countless friends. She will be missed.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held in Goldsboro, NC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 1, 2020