Nancy Sue Jones
March 23, 1944 - November 15, 2019
Raleigh
Heaven gained an angel when we said goodbye to Nancy. She passed away peacefully in her home on November 15. Earth greatly benefited from her presence and she will never be forgotten.
Nancy moved to Washington, D.C. in 1970 and worked for 26 years as a professional staffer (Executive Secretary) to the U.S. House Armed Services Committee. Upon retiring in 1996, she returned to Raleigh to be close to family.
Nancy dearly loved her sister Karen, nephew Chris, and niece Carrie. But if possible, she loved even more her grandnephews Gabe, Andrew, and Owen. Nancy loved bringing family together, especially her cousins to share family stories, history and good food! Even while battling cancer she arranged a large family reunion!
Nancy was preceded in death by her father Dan Jones, her mother Blanche Jones Yeargin, and stepfather Gibson Yeargin.
Nancy is survived by her sister Karen Yeargin Brewer (Erich) in Raleigh, her nephew Christopher Wayne Lee (Nicole) in Raleigh, and her niece Carrie Lee Vargas (Justin) in Raleigh. She is also survived by her grandnephews Gabe Hopfer, Andrew Lee, and Owen Lee. She leaves behind many cousins who loved her.
A special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Duke Women's Cancer Center of Raleigh, and to the caregivers of Transitions Lifecare of Wake County for their wonderful care during her illness.
A chapel service will be held on Monday, November 25 at 11:00am at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. This will be followed by a time of fellowship and lunch for family and friends at Greystone Baptist Church, 7509 Leadmine Road, Raleigh.
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2019