Nancy Wilkins Arrington



December 8, 1940 - January 6, 2019



Raleigh



Nancy Wilkins Arrington passed away peacefully on January 6, 2019 at her home after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's disease.



She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on December 8, 1940 to Louise McCulloch Wilkins and James D. Wilkins, Jr. Nancy graduated from Greensboro Grimsley High School and attended Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia. She also attended and graduated from Greensboro College with a degree in Psychology.



Nancy had many interests, including art, music and travel. She was able to feed her love of art through her service as a docent at the North Carolina Museum of Art. In her spare time, she also enjoyed working with puzzles (jigsaw and crossword) and playing bridge.



After raising her three children, Nancy held various positions with Raleigh Ear, Nose and Throat and with Easter Seals of North Carolina, where she was recognized and valued for her natural abilities to nurture and encourage others. She was also admired for her meticulous attention to detail while working in the Publication Department of the North Carolina General Assembly.



Nancy was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by daughters, Allison Barnette Blythe of Boston, Massachusetts and Celeste McCulloch Barnette of San Diego, California; son, H. Vance (Van) Barnette III (Meredith) of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Colin Campbell and Caroline Campbell, both of San Diego, California, and Henry Barnette IV and Margaret Barnette, both of Raleigh, North Carolina; sisters, Martha Wilkins Crawley (Tom) of Martinsville, Virginia and Betty Wilkins Cheek (Forrest) of Fern Park, Florida; brother, James (Jim) D. Wilkins III (Sally) of Charlotte, North Carolina; the father of her children, Hon. Henry V. Barnette, Jr. (Jill) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, by her husband, Dr. J. Robert Bronson, DDS, and by her husband, Col. Samuel T. Arrington.



The family would like to thank the caregivers at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and dedication during this difficult time.



A memorial service will be held on February 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM, with a visitation immediately following, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC 27605.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609, www.heartlandhospicefund.org, or to the North Carolina Museum of Art Foundation, Inc., 4630 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-4630.



Condolences may be sent to www.brownwynneraleigh.com. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2019