Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Crabtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Wester Crabtree


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Wester Crabtree Obituary
Nancy Wester Crabtree

Raleigh

Nancy Wester Crabtree, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born March 2, 1937 in Franklin County to the late George Willie Wester and Martha Coppedge Wester.

Funeral service 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Rd., Knightdale. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Surviving: son, Andy Learon Crabtree and wife, Carol Ann; grandsons: Jonathan and fiance?, Ella; Alex and wife, Alley; and special companion, Cyber.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Earl Crabtree and daughter, Tina Crabtree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now