Nancy Wester Crabtree
Raleigh
Nancy Wester Crabtree, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born March 2, 1937 in Franklin County to the late George Willie Wester and Martha Coppedge Wester.
Funeral service 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Rd., Knightdale. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Surviving: son, Andy Learon Crabtree and wife, Carol Ann; grandsons: Jonathan and fiance?, Ella; Alex and wife, Alley; and special companion, Cyber.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Earl Crabtree and daughter, Tina Crabtree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 31, 2019