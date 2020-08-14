1/1
Nancy White Adams Hart
1936 - 2020
Nancy White Adams Hart

March 29, 1936 - August 10, 2020

Angier

Nancy White Adams Hart, 84, passed away Monday, August 10th with her daughters by her side. A native of Harnett County, she was the daughter of the late Everett Otis and Nellie Virginia Young Adams. Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Angier High School. She also attended East Carolina College. She was a proud homemaker until her daughters were grown, and then worked as Administrative Assistant in Cary until retirement. She was a former member of Plainview Presbyterian Church and then attended Angier Baptist Church. Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was compassionate woman who put family first. Even before retiring, she cared for her siblings as they battled various health issues. Her devotion to them speaks volumes as to the loving person she was. Surviving are her daughters, Kim Hart Butler of Fuquay Varina, NC and Janine Hart Brugh and husband Rob of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister Jacqueline (Jackie) Smith; grandson Joshua Heath (Kelly) and granddaughters Haley and Chandler Brugh, and three great grandsons. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her sisters Brookie Smith, Hazeleen Pleasant, Helen Stewart and Gail Gregory and brothers Odell Adams, Conrad Adams, Rexwell Adams and Elbert Adams. Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to only have a graveside service in the mausoleum chapel at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 am. Nancy will lie in state on Friday, August 14th from 2:00-5:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Angier for anyone that would like to see her or sign the register. In lieu of flowers, if anyone chooses, a donation can be made to either Angier Baptist Church or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com .

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
