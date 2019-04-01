Nancy White Clayton



Henderson



Nancy White Clayton, 80, a resident of Henderson, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home. Born in Vance County on May 25, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Clarence B. White and Ruth Respess White. Nancy graduated from Henderson High School, Class of 1956, and attended Women's College in Greensboro studying business administration. She worked several years for the City of Henderson in the business office. She volunteered at ACTS and in the Maria Parham Health gift shop for several years. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church Henderson where a memorial service will be held today, April 1st at 3:00 PM by Dr. Ronald Cava. A private burial was held prior to the service at Sunset Gardens.



Nancy is survived by her husband, Alton G. Clayton of the home; one niece, Susan Noel Jones Richardson and husband Bob; and two nephews, F. Ross Jones, Jr. and C. Morton Jones.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane White Jones.



The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall of First Baptist and at other times at the home of Butch and Donna Spain, 456 Spring Valley Road, Henderson, NC 27537.



Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Hannon, Lennie Swanson, Tommy Frazier, Clayton G. Frazier, Wayne Clayton, Edward "Butch" Spain, Lavern Dement and Travis Ross.



Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Henderson, PO Box 75, Henderson, NC 27536 or a .



Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 1, 2019