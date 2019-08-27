|
Nancy Patricia Zenow
January 13, 1943 - August 20, 2019
Raleigh
Nancy Patricia Zenow of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on August 20. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Nancy was raised in the suburb of Warren. She was 13 years old when she met her one and only sweetheart, and future husband, George. They were married in 1962, and after a series of moves in the Midwest relocated to Raleigh in 1979 with their son, Mark, where they put down roots and built a beautiful life together.
While she saw her main role as loving wife and mother, Nancy was a giver who made life happier and brighter for those around her. She took DIY to a new level – do it to perfection. Nancy was constantly enchanting friends, neighbors and strangers alike with her beautiful yard that looked as if it jumped from the pages of a Home & Garden magazine. Be it recreating Peter Rabbit's garden or a winter wonderland complete with life-size Santa's sleigh, her home, yard and table were filled with magical touches. Many a neighbor in the Summerfield North subdivision will remember her bright smile as she waved from her front porch.
Her attention to detail transcended to her personal appearance. Nancy was an impeccable dresser. With her tall good looks, short blond hair, twinkling blue eyes and inviting smile, she was sure to receive a compliment and make a new friend wherever she went. However, it was her inner beauty, her caring, and many kindnesses that will be missed most by her family and dear friends. She had a way of making even an ordinary day special.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, George, and her son, Mark, of Charlotte; and two brothers, Roger and Jim McLean of Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on East Millbrook Road in Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019