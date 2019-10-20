Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nanette Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nanette Elizabeth Hartley


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nanette Elizabeth Hartley Obituary
Nanette Elizabeth Hartley

November 2, 1947 - September 16, 2019

Raleigh

Nanette Elizabeth Hartley passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2019. Nanette was born on November 2, 1947 in Niagara Falls, NY. She graduated from Niagara Wheatfield High School and Ithaca College. Nanette held two Masters Degrees from Boston University and The Sloan School of Management at MIT. Her professional career included positions with AT&T, the NYC Chamber of Commerce, and her own managing consulting firm.

Nanette is survived by her husband of 38 years, Arthur Hilson; a stepson, Dr. Justin Hilson and his wife Kaleen Moriarty; a brother, William Hartley and his wife Jane, of the Town of Wheatfield, NY; a sister, Barbara and her husband Daniel McDermott of Beavercreek, Ohio; and a brother, Douglas Hartley and his wife Kristi Long of Clarence, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nanette was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Ewing Hartley; her father, Harry Hartley; and sister, Jane Murray Murnan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duke University Dementia Family Support Program or the Eastern North Carolina chapter of the .

A memorial to celebrate the life of Nanette Hartley will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now