|
|
Nanette Elizabeth Hartley
November 2, 1947 - September 16, 2019
Raleigh
Nanette Elizabeth Hartley passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2019. Nanette was born on November 2, 1947 in Niagara Falls, NY. She graduated from Niagara Wheatfield High School and Ithaca College. Nanette held two Masters Degrees from Boston University and The Sloan School of Management at MIT. Her professional career included positions with AT&T, the NYC Chamber of Commerce, and her own managing consulting firm.
Nanette is survived by her husband of 38 years, Arthur Hilson; a stepson, Dr. Justin Hilson and his wife Kaleen Moriarty; a brother, William Hartley and his wife Jane, of the Town of Wheatfield, NY; a sister, Barbara and her husband Daniel McDermott of Beavercreek, Ohio; and a brother, Douglas Hartley and his wife Kristi Long of Clarence, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nanette was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Ewing Hartley; her father, Harry Hartley; and sister, Jane Murray Murnan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duke University Dementia Family Support Program or the Eastern North Carolina chapter of the .
A memorial to celebrate the life of Nanette Hartley will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 20, 2019