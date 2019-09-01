|
Naomi Pugh Barefoot
December 9, 1927-August 31, 2019
Raleigh
Naomi Pugh Barefoot, aged 91 years, died on August 31, 2019. She was born in Camden County, NC to the late James Monroe Pugh and Emma Jane Barco Pugh. She graduated from Meredith College in 1948 and taught at the School for the Blind and later at Wake Tech where she helped welfare mothers obtain high school equivalency diplomas.
Naomi married Aldos Cortez Barefoot Jr in 1949 and reminded her family repeatedly that had it not been for AC she would have lived a very quiet life in Camden County and never seen much of the world. Naomi and AC and their three children lived in Bangladesh for two years from 1959-1961. Later, she and AC lived a year in Oxford, England where AC was a visiting professor at Wolfson College, and they returned to south Asia for a two and a half year stay in Sri Lanka. She enjoyed traveling and went on Elder Hostel trips to Turkey and Italy. She was a born raconteuse, and her life in Camden County and her adventures overseas gave her great scope for entertaining her family with her stories. Her often expressed wish in her later years was to outlive her husband by 15 minutes. She exceeded her goal and died more than 2 years after AC.
She is survived by her children: Aldos and his wife Susan, James and his wife Wendy, Rebecca Everett and her husband Justus; grandchildren: Robert Everett, Jane Everett Goering, Charles Barefoot, Tom Barefoot, Hannah Barefoot, Eric Barefoot and great grandchildren: Gunter and Rebecca Goering, and Piper and Grayson Barefoot. She was predeceased by her husband, her brother Donald and her first grandchild, Simon Everett.
Naomi was a long time member of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church where she demonstrated a strong commitment to racial equality and the inclusion of people of varied sexual orientation and gender. Her ashes will be scattered in the memorial garden at Pullen.
The family wishes to thank the Springmoor Retirement Center staff for their kindness, compassion and thoughtful care during her life at Springmoor. A memorial service will be held in the Springmoor Auditorium at 2 pm on Saturday, September 7, with a reception in the Great Room following the service. Naomi asked that memorial gifts be given to Springmoor Endowment Fund in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019