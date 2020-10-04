Naomi Jenkins
June 1, 1927 - Sept. 1, 2020
Morehead City
Naomi Jenkins Warren, 93, passed away at her home in Morehead City on September 1, 2020.
Naomi, or GG, was born June 1, 1927 to Lela and Levi Jenkins in Momeyer in Nash County.
Having lost her father at the age of 12 she spoke fondly and often of the love that surrounded her from her mother, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. She paid that love forward to her family, friends and anyone she came in contact with.
At age 17 and during World War II, she married Woodrow Warren of Spring Hope, NC.
Woodrow discontinued his education at North Carolina State and became a navy pilot. She enjoyed telling the story that, as a 17-year-old who'd never even left home before, she traveled alone by train to Long Beach, California to wait with Woodrow until he was deployed to the South Pacific. They were married for 37 years and had three sons Mark, Kevin and Woody. They raised their sons in Spring Hope and Louisburg, NC. Woodrow unexpectedly passed away at the age of 59 working in the garden he loved. A few years after his passing Naomi moved to Raleigh where she had many wonderful friends to travel with and entertain. She never remarried, as she said many times - "I am and still feel married to Woodrow".
In 2000, Naomi moved to Morehead City to be close to family. She joined First Baptist Church in Morehead City and enjoyed listening to the choir, the ministers, and the fellowship she received.
Naomi was a lifelong Baptist. Her faith was strong. She was an inspiration to many.
"God is with you every day".
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded by her siblings Pauline, Horace and Ruth. Her son Kevin Warren. Her grandsons Sam and Cameron Warren. And her niece Linda Carlyle.
She is survived by her sons Mark Warren and wife Frances of Swansboro, Woody Warren and wife Lisa of Newport, grandchildren Brandon Warren, Megan Carlton and Parks Warren. Great grandchildren, Ayden Hildt, Savanna Warren, Harper Carlton and Everett Warren.
Naomi's service will be held at First Baptist Church in Morehead City on October 8, 2020 at 2:00PM. Graveside Services will be at the family cemetery in Momeyer on October 10, 2020 at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to backpackfriends.org
. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
