Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Napoleon Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Napoleon C. Johnson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Napoleon C. Johnson Obituary
Napoleon C. Johnson

March 3, 1941 - September 27, 2019

Raleigh

Napoleon C. Johnson departed this life on September 27th, 2019. Known affectionately as "Nap" by his peers, he was loved and adored by all.

Napoleon was devoted to education and worked in the Virginia Public School System for many years in the capacities of teaching, coaching and administration until his retirement. His numerous accolades spanned from Ligon High School (North Carolina) to Florida A&M University (FAMU) to a Masters in Education from North Carolina Central University to advanced degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech). He was also deeply involved in civic activities, including but not limited to, being a Deacon of his church, a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and a life member of his beloved FAMU NAA; he was the ultimate rattler!

Public Viewing: 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Carolina Biblical Gardens, 1530 Creech Road, Garner, NC.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Napoleon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lea Funeral Home
Download Now