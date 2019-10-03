|
|
Napoleon C. Johnson
March 3, 1941 - September 27, 2019
Raleigh
Napoleon C. Johnson departed this life on September 27th, 2019. Known affectionately as "Nap" by his peers, he was loved and adored by all.
Napoleon was devoted to education and worked in the Virginia Public School System for many years in the capacities of teaching, coaching and administration until his retirement. His numerous accolades spanned from Ligon High School (North Carolina) to Florida A&M University (FAMU) to a Masters in Education from North Carolina Central University to advanced degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech). He was also deeply involved in civic activities, including but not limited to, being a Deacon of his church, a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and a life member of his beloved FAMU NAA; he was the ultimate rattler!
Public Viewing: 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Carolina Biblical Gardens, 1530 Creech Road, Garner, NC.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 3, 2019