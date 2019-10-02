|
Nathaniel Wilson ("Nat") Coffin
Durham
Nathaniel Wilson ("Nat") Coffin passed away at Duke Hospital on Sunday September 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Nat was born on May 8, 1943 in Durham, North Carolina, and was the eldest son of Edwin Wilson Coffin and Viola Faucette Coffin. Nat was an accomplished athlete and was a member of the track team at Durham High School. He graduated from Durham High School in 1961 and matriculated to Mars Hill College. Upon graduation from Mars Hill, Nat enlisted in the United States Army. After his military service, Nat was employed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. He retired from the Department of Revenue in 1998. Nat was a member of Duke Memorial United Methodist Church. At the time of his death, Nat resided at Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham. Nat is survived by a sister, Viola ("Vidy") Coffin Johnson, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; a brother, William Oscar Coffin and wife Isabel D. Coffin of Charlottesville, Virginia; niece Cordelia ("Delia") Johnson Barrick and husband Brian P. Barrick of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; nephew James Hunt Johnson and wife Jessica L. Johnson of Mebane, North Carolina; niece Julia Coffin Taylor and husband Robert J. Taylor, Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia; niece Joanne Elise Isenhour and husband Brandon D. Isenhour of Charlotte, North Carolina; and five grandnieces and grandnephews. Nat's family will greet friends on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 West Main Street, Durham, NC 27701.
Published in The News & Observer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019