In Memory of
Neal "Morris" Rowland
Dad,
No matter how much time passes, life is not the same without you. Your quiet guidance still aids me daily in all that I say and do. I learned so much from you and miss you more than I can express. Although the lessons you taught me during my youth were sometimes harsh, I am so thankful for that now and I will always hold those close to my heart. Since your passing, I have tried to do what I thought you would do both personally and professionally. There will never be another like you and I was so blessed to have you as a father.
Aaron and Justin are continuing to grow and prosper into young men for which you would be most proud. Your legacy will continue to live on in them, as it is in me, hopefully for years to come. Your lessons reach so far beyond what you could have ever imagined, and for that, I am happy. You touched and influenced so many lives during your time here with us. Thanks for being the best Dad you could be. You are so deeply missed.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020