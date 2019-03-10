Services Bryan-Lee Funeral Home 1200 Benson Road Garner , NC 27529 (919) 772-8225 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bryan-Lee Funeral Home 1200 Benson Road Garner , NC 27529 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 10005 Lake Wheeler Road View Map Resources More Obituaries for Neal Rowland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Neal "Morris" Rowland

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Neal "Morris" Rowland



July 30, 1941 – March 7, 2019



Raleigh



Neal "Morris" Rowland, 77, passed peacefully into God's grace on Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born on July 30, 1941, in southern Wake County, Morris was the son of the late Dail Clinton Rowland & Leone Jordan Rowland. One of 11 children, Morris was preceded in death by sisters, Janet Hampton, Elouise Hicks, Clarice Tutor, Lois Lynam, Geraldine Wood, and Betty Jo Mascho "Tootsie"; brothers, Bennett Julian "B.J.", Carlyle, and Michael. He is survived by his son Chris (Shelli) of Raleigh, brother Donnie of Texas, and his two beloved grandsons, Aaron & Justin of Clayton. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loyal friends.



Morris was one of a kind as his family, friends, and business associates can attest. Although he could be an imposing figure, his thoughtfulness often dwarfed his stature. He would always try to help those in need or those whom he thought could better themselves. Morris was always true to his family and friends and never forgot where he came from despite his business success. He would always say, "Don't get away from your raising." To him, this simply meant not to forget where you are in life and what got you there, and most importantly, where you came from. Morris always believed that success started in the home with stern but compassionate parenting. Despite having only one son, Morris was a father figure and mentor to so many more throughout his career and personal life until his last days.



He admittedly was harder on those he cared about the most. Having been raised on a farm, Morris enjoyed and had a passion for working. He led by example in everything he did from business dealings to his work ethic. His beginnings in the construction industry were humble. He began his career in construction by working with local contractors, at one point digging house footings by himself with a pick and shovel, mixing cement by hand for local block masons, and various other manual labor positions, including a brief stint with the City of Raleigh. Morris was steadfast in wanting to achieve more and eventually saved enough money to buy a second hand backhoe. This enabled him to expand into public utilities. In 1977 Morris began his own successful utility construction company installing public utility systems for both large commercial and residential projects throughout the area including many throughout RTP. He remained busy with his company and residential land development ventures until retiring in 2000 due to health issues.



From there, he enjoyed time on the farm raising his beloved Red Angus cattle. He thoroughly enjoyed tending to his herd each day and would brag on them whenever given the chance. Morris also did his best to keep the older traditions on the farm he grew up with alive by raising and slaughtering his pork and beef each winter. Every spring and summer he was also sure to plant and attend to the families thriving vegetable garden. Morris loved the simple things in life and was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. Throughout his lengthy illness, he always remained positive and never once complained although he had every right to do so. His demonstration of toughness, graciousness, and nobility throughout was unparalleled. There was no one else like him and likewise, no words to describe the level in which he was loved or will be missed.



The family would like to thank the Organ Transplant Department and the Duke Oncology staff at Duke University Medical Center, especially Dr. Scott Palmer, Tracie Holland, R.N., Jennifer Tenhover N.P., and Dr. Neal Ready for their service and compassion for care as well as countless others who assisted in Morris's care through the years. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the PCU and ICU at Duke Raleigh Hospital for their dedicated service and attentive care.



The family greatly appreciates visits and support from friends during this difficult time. The family will receive friends at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home located at 1200 Benson Road in Garner on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. The funeral service will follow on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church located at 10005 Lake Wheeler Road in Fuquay-Varina at 2:00 pm. Flowers are welcome or donations may be remitted to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Attn: Cemetery Fund.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries