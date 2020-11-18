1/1
Nell Taylor Beaman Dean
1928 - 2020
Nell Taylor Beaman Dean
June 20, 1928 - November 15, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Nell Dean, 92, of Raleigh NC passed away peacefully and with dignity on November 15, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00am at Browne-Wynne on Millbrook Road. The family will receive visitors from 10:00am – 10:45am, prior to the service. Burial at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens (Raleigh), immediately following the service. Social distancing and masks are required for those attending in person. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed via the Brown-Wynne website.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Transitions Hospice Home on Trinity Road in Raleigh, or Trinity Baptist Church for the Senior Choir.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
NOV
20
Burial
Brier Creek Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Mrs. Nell was such a kind and sweet lady. My heartfelt condolences to Jamie, Jane and family.
Joyce Valley
Friend
