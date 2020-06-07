Nell Katherine Wagner



February 4, 1955 - May 31, 2020



Raleigh



After a three month journey with cancer, Nell passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, May 31st. A dedicated mother and adoring Nonna, Nell's first priority was always her family, but her definition of "family" extended far beyond blood relations. Family was whoever showed up at Nell's table, and she extended that invitation to anyone needing a seat, a meal, or just a hug. When her kids were young, Nell's house was known as the place to go for a glass of sweet tea. Over the years, that offering graduated to more sophisticated fare, and Nell was always ready to put on the tea kettle and pull out the shortbread. Hot or cold, the iced tea was just an excuse to have you sit awhile, share a laugh, and tell a story. More than just a gracious host, Nell was an accomplished paralegal, part of the faculty at Meredith College's Paralegal Program, and a frequent speaker for continuing legal education seminars throughout the state. She is survived by her children, Jessica (Hooks) Greenwood and Daniel Hooks; her grandchildren, Duncan, Mya, and Charlie; her brothers and sisters, and a cacophany of people who were the recipients of her love and generosity and who will mourn her loss deeply. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nell's memory to North Raleigh Ministries or the Transitions LifeCare Hospice of Raleigh.



